Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Decreases Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA lowered its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $75.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,623,674 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.94.

