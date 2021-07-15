Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Acquires 52,917 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 843,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,917 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 9.4% of Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $52,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter.

VXUS stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.46. 2,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,261,158. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $50.69 and a 1-year high of $67.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

