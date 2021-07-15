Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Purchased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 69.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 10.1% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 6.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.4% in the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRE stock opened at $132.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.56. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $112.33 and a 12-month high of $144.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.64.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SRE shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.86.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

