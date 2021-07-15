Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.100-$8.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.480. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.750-$8.350 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SRE shares. Seaport Global Securities reissued a neutral rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $148.86.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

NYSE SRE opened at $132.17 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.56. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $112.33 and a one year high of $144.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.64.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

See Also: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.