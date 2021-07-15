Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.12.

WTTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Select Energy Services by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 198,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 12,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 7.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Select Energy Services by 2.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 116,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WTTR opened at $5.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.13. The company has a market cap of $598.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 2.83. Select Energy Services has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $7.58.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.08). Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 24.64% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $143.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Select Energy Services will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.