Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Short Interest Up 3,500.0% in June

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 3,500.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SOMLY opened at $19.35 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.58. Secom has a 12 month low of $18.61 and a 12 month high of $25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.29.

Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Secom had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 6.80%. Research analysts anticipate that Secom will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Secom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd.

Secom Company Profile

SECOM CO., LTD. provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company's Security Services segment provides online security systems, static guard services, armored car services. Its Fire Protection Services segment provides automatic fire alarm systems, fire extinguishing systems, other fire protection systems, and related maintenance services to office buildings, plants, tunnels, cultural properties, ships and residences.

