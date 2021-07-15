SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.44. SeaWorld Entertainment posted earnings of ($1.68) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 116.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $1.79. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.40 million. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SEAS. Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. B. Riley boosted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.45.

In other news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 87,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total transaction of $4,789,375.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,601,602.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $109,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,878,645.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000.

SEAS stock opened at $46.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 2.45. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1-year low of $13.91 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.54.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

