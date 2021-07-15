Scotiabank Trims Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Target Price to C$5.50

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Scotiabank from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Canacol Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

Shares of CNNEF remained flat at $$2.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 50 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,306. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.75. Canacol Energy has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $3.25.

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $65.82 million for the quarter.

Canacol Energy Company Profile

Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2020, it has a total proved plus probable reserves of 637 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; and had a total proved reserves of 395 Bcf conventional natural gas.

