Scotiabank Raises Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target to C$15.00

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on LUNMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$18.00 to C$14.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.82.

LUNMF opened at $9.24 on Monday. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.23.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $681.48 million during the quarter.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

