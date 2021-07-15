Scotiabank Raises Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target to C$3.25

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$1.75 to C$3.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 49.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on CR. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. TD Securities raised shares of Crew Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Crew Energy to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on Crew Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Crew Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.82.

Shares of TSE:CR traded up C$0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$2.17. 820,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,177. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$325.48 million and a P/E ratio of -33.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.44. Crew Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.28 and a 12-month high of C$2.55.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$49.11 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Crew Energy will post 0.3852777 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer John Glenn Leach sold 102,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.14, for a total value of C$116,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,319,491 shares in the company, valued at C$1,504,219.74.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

