Scotiabank Increases Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Price Target to C$44.00

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$43.25 to C$44.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

TRRSF has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Trisura Group from $2.19 to $2.81 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Trisura Group from $2.19 to $2.73 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on Trisura Group from $1.86 to $2.48 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Trisura Group from $2.11 to $2.19 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Trisura Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.04.

Trisura Group stock opened at $33.65 on Tuesday. Trisura Group has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $34.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.50.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

