Scotiabank Increases Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Price Target to C$11.00

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.22% from the stock’s previous close.

FRU has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC increased their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Freehold Royalties to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.90.

Shares of FRU traded down C$0.12 on Thursday, reaching C$9.15. 147,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 4.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 2,290.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.40. Freehold Royalties has a 52-week low of C$3.37 and a 52-week high of C$10.56.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$36.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$36.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Freehold Royalties will post 0.3692085 earnings per share for the current year.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

