Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.78 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) will report sales of $1.78 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.80 billion and the lowest is $1.76 billion. Science Applications International reported sales of $1.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full-year sales of $7.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.20 billion to $7.42 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.43 billion to $7.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Science Applications International.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on SAIC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. dropped their target price on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Science Applications International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Science Applications International by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $425,303,000 after purchasing an additional 213,181 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Science Applications International by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 787,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,852,000 after purchasing an additional 26,711 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 744,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $62,245,000 after buying an additional 41,893 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Science Applications International by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 726,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,687,000 after purchasing an additional 28,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,586,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $88.23 on Monday. Science Applications International has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $103.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.60%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

