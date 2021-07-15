Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Bought by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 131.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,604 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 25,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 64,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,069,000. Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 288,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,742,000 after buying an additional 24,942 shares during the period. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 150,357.1% during the first quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 10,525 shares during the period.

SCHA stock opened at $99.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.65. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.94 and a fifty-two week high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

