Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Schrödinger Inc. provides computational platforms to accelerate drug discovery and materials design deployed by biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions and government laboratories. Schrödinger Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Schrödinger in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.67.

Shares of SDGR opened at $67.28 on Wednesday. Schrödinger has a 1 year low of $46.27 and a 1 year high of $117.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -373.76 and a beta of 1.01.

In other news, Director Rosana Kapeller-Libermann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $75,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 220,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total transaction of $17,188,528.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,045,793 shares of company stock valued at $76,942,427.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Schrödinger in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Schrödinger by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schrödinger in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Schrödinger in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schrödinger in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. 50.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

