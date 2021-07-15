Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 26.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 355,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,983 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $26,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bronson Point Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,961,000. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 5,338,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,193,000 after purchasing an additional 822,721 shares in the last quarter. Highside Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,406,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 415,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,563,000 after purchasing an additional 166,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Pinterest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Pinterest from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Pinterest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Pinterest from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.45.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $1,549,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $161,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,014,210 shares of company stock valued at $71,359,990 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

PINS stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.51. The stock had a trading volume of 201,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,324,321. The company has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,170.83 and a beta of 1.26. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.56 and a 12-month high of $89.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.14.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.