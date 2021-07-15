Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 710,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,937,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 98.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDR traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.00. 23,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,104,950. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $21.11 and a one year high of $53.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.55.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 4.36%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.