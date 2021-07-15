Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 233,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,557,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 166.0% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 85.3% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 79.9% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 62.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $166,654.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,161.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $701,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,582 shares in the company, valued at $4,666,584.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,828 shares of company stock worth $2,411,080. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $103.39. 132,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,852,765. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.95 and a fifty-two week high of $108.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.02, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.12.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 75.39%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.08.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

