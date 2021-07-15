Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 35,298 Shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,659 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,298 shares during the quarter. Virtus Investment Partners makes up approximately 0.5% of Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 2.26% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $40,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,276,141 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $300,532,000 after purchasing an additional 61,750 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,970 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $29,194,000 after acquiring an additional 10,909 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,625 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $24,404,000 after acquiring an additional 14,107 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,470,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,990 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $20,485,000 after acquiring an additional 6,545 shares during the last quarter. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRTS stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $268.58. 163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,454. The company has a current ratio of 23.31, a quick ratio of 23.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.57. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.72 and a 1-year high of $300.54.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The closed-end fund reported $6.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $187.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.41 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 22.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 32.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

In other news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 3,000 shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total value of $834,990.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,076 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,443.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VRTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $320.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Virtus Investment Partners Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

