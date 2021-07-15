SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Hits New 52-Week High at $333.99

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $333.99 and last traded at $329.83, with a volume of 518 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $330.60.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SBAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $309.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $313.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.45.

The stock has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a PE ratio of 269.74 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.08.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.79 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total transaction of $150,159.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,037.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total transaction of $523,647.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,329,659.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,300 shares of company stock worth $2,601,583 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,577,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,270,571,000 after purchasing an additional 956,026 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,893,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $803,193,000 after acquiring an additional 397,687 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,697,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,588,000 after acquiring an additional 69,771 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,248,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,769,000 after acquiring an additional 357,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,223,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,162,000 after acquiring an additional 20,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBAC)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

