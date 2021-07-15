SafeMoon Trading Down 8.2% This Week (SAFEMOON)

SafeMoon (CURRENCY:SAFEMOON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One SafeMoon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. SafeMoon has a market cap of $1.61 billion and $16.78 million worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SafeMoon has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003173 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00041322 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00116167 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.76 or 0.00148372 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,510.28 or 0.99981564 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.42 or 0.01000822 BTC.

SafeMoon Coin Profile

SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon . The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

SafeMoon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeMoon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeMoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

