Saba Capital Management L.P. Invests $2.76 Million in SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA)

Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 270,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned about 1.54% of SVF Investment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SVFA. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SVF Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVF Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVF Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVF Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of SVF Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SVFA opened at $9.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.92. SVF Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85.

SVF Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Gazelle Opportunities I (Cayman) Corp. SVF Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

