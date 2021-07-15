Saba Capital Management L.P. Has $3.22 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN)

Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 245,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,246 shares during the quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals were worth $3,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 33,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VTN opened at $13.82 on Thursday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $14.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.63.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a $0.0478 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th.

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

