Saba Capital Management L.P. Buys Shares of 550,000 Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC)

Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,308,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned about 1.90% of Edify Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edify Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $23,047,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Edify Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $4,094,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Edify Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $3,556,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Edify Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $2,848,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edify Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,746,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.44% of the company’s stock.

EAC stock opened at $9.66 on Thursday. Edify Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.68.

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

