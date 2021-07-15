Saba Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 250,000 Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRWU)

Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRWU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARRWU. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $14,925,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $12,438,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $9,203,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $7,616,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $5,953,000.

Shares of Arrowroot Acquisition stock opened at $10.05 on Thursday. Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.00.

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

