RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Short Interest Update

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, an increase of 950.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RWEOY shares. AlphaValue raised shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 7th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. RWE Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $37.15. 26,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,411. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $47.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.69.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.33). RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $1.9081 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.62%. RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.64%.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

