RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Receives $95.50 Average PT from Analysts

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RPM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of RPM International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a report on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of RPM International from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in RPM International by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new position in RPM International in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in RPM International by 43.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RPM International in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RPM opened at $89.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41. RPM International has a 12 month low of $75.92 and a 12 month high of $99.30. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. RPM International’s payout ratio is 49.51%.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

