RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Major Shareholder Sells $1,963,500.00 in Stock

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) major shareholder Lor Inc sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $1,963,500.00. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lor Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RPC alerts:

On Friday, May 21st, Lor Inc sold 200,000 shares of RPC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total value of $1,014,000.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, Lor Inc sold 23,540 shares of RPC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $5,061,100.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Lor Inc sold 200,000 shares of RPC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $1,078,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Lor Inc sold 120,000 shares of RPC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $664,800.00.

On Friday, June 18th, Lor Inc sold 300,000 shares of RPC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $1,680,000.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, Lor Inc sold 140,000 shares of RPC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $754,600.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Lor Inc sold 250,000 shares of RPC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total value of $1,412,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Lor Inc sold 250,000 shares of RPC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total value of $1,350,000.00.

Shares of RPC stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.52. 7,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,777. The company has a market capitalization of $975.14 million, a P/E ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.39. RPC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $7.43.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.04 million. RPC had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. RPC’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RES. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in RPC in the first quarter worth $25,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of RPC during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of RPC during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of RPC by 696.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RPC during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on RPC from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.