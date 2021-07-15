Royal Bank of Canada Trims Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 507,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,526 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $125,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at about $383,608,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 4,782.4% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,041,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $270,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,573 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,537,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $381,024,000 after purchasing an additional 516,571 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,580,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $639,290,000 after purchasing an additional 388,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Synopsys by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,083,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,241,878,000 after purchasing an additional 306,362 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $279.08 on Thursday. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.63 and a twelve month high of $300.91. The company has a market cap of $42.58 billion, a PE ratio of 54.19, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total transaction of $1,114,924.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,266,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total transaction of $4,871,250.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,380,299.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,273 shares of company stock worth $11,165,844. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $302.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.92.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

