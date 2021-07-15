Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 657,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,075 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.41% of Verisk Analytics worth $116,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 7,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.67.

VRSK stock opened at $182.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.49. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.79 and a 1 year high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $726.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.93 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 33.51%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

In other news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total transaction of $84,785.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,841,144.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 5,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total value of $1,000,771.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,858,824.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,954 shares of company stock worth $8,059,937 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.