Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,325 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,227 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in MSCI were worth $112,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in MSCI by 28.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,798,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,592,702,000 after acquiring an additional 834,479 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,057,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 4,548.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 610,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,827,000 after buying an additional 597,029 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 11,293.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 335,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,638,000 after buying an additional 332,486 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,726,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,820,249,000 after buying an additional 315,551 shares during the period. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $555.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $496.17. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $336.03 and a 12 month high of $567.01. The stock has a market cap of $45.76 billion, a PE ratio of 71.64 and a beta of 0.97.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.21. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 173.63% and a net margin of 37.02%. The company had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.85%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $515.00.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.86, for a total value of $1,159,650.00. Insiders have sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,729,450 over the last 90 days. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.