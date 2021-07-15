Royal Bank of Canada Increases TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target to $107.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its target price increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $101.00 to $107.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.19% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TFII. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of TFI International in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TFI International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.64.
TFI International stock opened at $98.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. TFI International has a 12-month low of $38.66 and a 12-month high of $99.35.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TFI International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TFI International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in TFI International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $356,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in TFI International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $460,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in TFI International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $703,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.70% of the company’s stock.
About TFI International
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
