Royal Bank of Canada Increases TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target to $107.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its target price increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $101.00 to $107.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TFII. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of TFI International in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TFI International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.64.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International stock opened at $98.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. TFI International has a 12-month low of $38.66 and a 12-month high of $99.35.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 19.30%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TFI International will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TFI International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TFI International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in TFI International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $356,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in TFI International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $460,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in TFI International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $703,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Read More: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.