Royal Bank of Canada Has $136.51 Million Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 29.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,994,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 453,850 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.46% of Otis Worldwide worth $136,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,559,000 after purchasing an additional 141,056 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 60,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 120,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,105,000 after acquiring an additional 28,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

OTIS stock opened at $84.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.17. The company has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 0.87. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $57.60 and a 52-week high of $84.98.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OTIS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. HSBC raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.38.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

