Royal Bank of Canada Has $101.76 Million Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,046,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,833 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $101,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at $7,581,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 518.9% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 23,905 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 238,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 198.0% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

AZN opened at $59.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.95 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.56. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $46.48 and a twelve month high of $64.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.69.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 41.94%. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.