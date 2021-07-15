Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 261.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,631,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,903,683 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $106,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth $33,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 100.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Shares of SYF stock opened at $47.50 on Thursday. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.67 and a fifty-two week high of $50.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.85.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 13.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.71.

In related news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.