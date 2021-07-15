Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) a $19.52 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a $19.52 target price on Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Molecular Partners in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

MOLN opened at $19.40 on Monday. Molecular Partners has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $21.33.

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

