Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 887,926 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,879,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 887,926 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.62% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $107,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,795.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 383.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $22.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.18. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $21.44 and a one year high of $22.47.

