Roth Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Roth Capital in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 57.07% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

NASDAQ:GAIA opened at $11.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.53. Gaia has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $15.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $220.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.65.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Gaia had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $18.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.80 million. Research analysts predict that Gaia will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Gaia by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Gaia in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Gaia by 209.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaia in the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Gaia by 305.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 11,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

