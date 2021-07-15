Roth Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Roth Capital in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 57.07% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.
NASDAQ:GAIA opened at $11.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.53. Gaia has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $15.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $220.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.65.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Gaia by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Gaia in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Gaia by 209.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaia in the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Gaia by 305.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 11,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.68% of the company’s stock.
Gaia Company Profile
Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.
