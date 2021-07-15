Roth Capital Lowers Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR) Price Target to $4.00

Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Roth Capital from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Corvus Gold in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Corvus Gold from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

NASDAQ KOR opened at $3.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.84. Corvus Gold has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $3.30.

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

