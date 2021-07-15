Roth Capital Cuts Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Price Target to $76.00

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Roth Capital from $97.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the energy company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.83.

Shares of ORA traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.51. 6,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,014. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.56. Ormat Technologies has a twelve month low of $53.44 and a twelve month high of $128.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 48.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $166.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 3,811.1% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 352 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 428.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1,004.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

