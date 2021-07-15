Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Acquired by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 460.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,785,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,511,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,254 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $430,482,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,710,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,109,983,000 after buying an additional 386,659 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Roper Technologies by 46.8% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 973,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,485,000 after buying an additional 310,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $673,879,000 after buying an additional 184,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $505.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $453.78.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total value of $227,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,969,759.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total transaction of $2,536,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,457,382.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,106,288 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $486.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $455.36. The firm has a market cap of $51.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $362.90 and a 52 week high of $488.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.66%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

