Ronald Fleming Sells 11,337 Shares of Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Stock

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) VP Ronald Fleming sold 11,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $244,198.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ronald Fleming also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Ronald Fleming sold 5,300 shares of Lazydays stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $115,858.00.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Ronald Fleming sold 3,900 shares of Lazydays stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $89,895.00.

LAZY traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.59. 2,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,797. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $25.74.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LAZY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lazydays from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Truist began coverage on shares of Lazydays in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lazydays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Lazydays in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAZY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Lazydays during the fourth quarter valued at about $533,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Lazydays by 23,584.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 33,490 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Lazydays by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 16,176 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Lazydays during the first quarter worth about $591,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Lazydays during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV parts and services, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company offers various new and used RVs; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories, such as tow hitches, satellite dishes, and suspension systems.

