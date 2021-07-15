Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) Shares Up 4.7%

Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) shot up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.70 and last traded at $7.56. 58,019 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,197,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.22.

Several research firms have issued reports on RMO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Romeo Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Romeo Power from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Williams Financial Group downgraded shares of Romeo Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.70 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Romeo Power from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.68.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.16. The stock has a market cap of $980.06 million, a PE ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 0.96.

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Romeo Power, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Michael Patterson sold 1,862,399 shares of Romeo Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $15,849,015.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,972,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,905,881.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMO. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Romeo Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,281,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Romeo Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,531,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Romeo Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,661,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Romeo Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,166,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Romeo Power by 1,432.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 216,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 202,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Romeo Power Company Profile (NYSE:RMO)

Romeo Power, Inc, an energy storage technology company, designs and manufactures lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles in North America. The company operates through two segments, Romeo Power North America and Joint Venture Support. The Romeo Power North America segment designs and manufactures battery modules, battery packs, and battery management system technologies in North America.

