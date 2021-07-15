Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.A) Sets New 1-Year High at $68.00

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.A) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$68.00 and last traded at C$68.00, with a volume of 214 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$67.19.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$64.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.98, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

