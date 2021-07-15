Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Receives $69.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.67.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 88,400.0% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 43.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers Communications stock opened at $53.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.50. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of $37.84 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rogers Communications will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.3981 per share. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.31%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

