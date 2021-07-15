Rocket Pool (RPL) Market Capitalization Reaches $104.65 Million

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Rocket Pool has a market capitalization of $104.65 million and approximately $310,160.00 worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rocket Pool has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One Rocket Pool coin can now be purchased for about $10.18 or 0.00032179 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rocket Pool alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00050141 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00015296 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $270.05 or 0.00853587 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005854 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Rocket Pool Coin Profile

Rocket Pool (CRYPTO:RPL) is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 coins and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 coins. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service. The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes. “

Rocket Pool Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Pool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Pool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.