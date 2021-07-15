Robert W. Baird Increases Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Price Target to $575.00

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $500.00 to $575.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TYL. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyler Technologies from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $479.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $480.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $471.00.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Shares of TYL stock opened at $473.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $427.30. The company has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.38 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Tyler Technologies has a twelve month low of $319.58 and a twelve month high of $485.56.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.70 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total transaction of $3,076,399.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,313,365.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.62, for a total value of $1,507,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,872,523.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,527 shares of company stock valued at $19,564,271 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 328,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,582,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 65.3% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 469,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,517,000 after purchasing an additional 15,281 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Featured Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.