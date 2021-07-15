Robert Guenthner Sells 5,902 Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $370,763.64.

Robert Guenthner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.35, for a total transaction of $332,577.70.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $353,588.82.

On Thursday, May 6th, Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $331,161.22.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.94, for a total transaction of $353,765.88.

Shares of OSH stock opened at $56.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a one year low of $37.11 and a one year high of $66.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.98.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.40 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 60.50% and a negative net margin of 24.18%. The company’s revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 153,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 255.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OSH shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.36.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

