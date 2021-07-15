Riverpark Capital Management LLC Sells 464 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Riverpark Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Twilio comprises 2.5% of Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $5,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 276,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,073 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 68,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Twilio by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 6,130 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Twilio by 159.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,530,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,031,000 after acquiring an additional 939,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Family Trust bought a new position in Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,135,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.19, for a total value of $18,522,405.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.28, for a total transaction of $510,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 217,217 shares of company stock valued at $63,099,551 over the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TWLO traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $372.53. 37,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,739,913. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.23 and a 52 week high of $457.30. The company has a quick ratio of 12.19, a current ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $64.34 billion, a PE ratio of -96.99 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $344.11.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.44 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TWLO. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $463.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.69.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

