Riverpark Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Riverpark Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,584,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on SNOW. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.74.

NYSE:SNOW traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $252.88. 68,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,320,743. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.71 and a 1 year high of $429.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -66.36.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.16 million. As a group, analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 61,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.80, for a total value of $14,530,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 41,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.14, for a total value of $10,165,856.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 740,146 shares of company stock valued at $179,821,151. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.